Set up a foundation to support Ghanaians – Kufuor urges Game Park Limited

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Game Park Limited, a lotto operation company, to endeavour to touch the lives of Ghanaians in the area of philanthropy by setting up a foundation to support Ghanaians.



Speaking at the launch of Game Park in Accra earlier this week, the former President was optimistic that Game Park will succeed but stressed that the new company should consider emulating a good example of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in the area of charity.



“The footprints of the NLA Good Causes Foundation, their third-party collaborators and private lotto operators are dotted in our communities and institutions, touching more than 500,000 lives in the areas of health, education, arts and culture and youth and sports development.



"I urge Game Park Limited to emulate the examples of NLA. …Game Park Limited is a refreshing new addition to the lottery companies in Ghana, and I am confident you will succeed,” he stated.



Game Park Limited has promised the betting public the best of odds and services as it attempts to get a share of a market which already has well-established players.



Game Park Limited is a new lottery company that has launched its operations in the country after securing a 10-year renewable contract from the National Lottery Authority (NLA).