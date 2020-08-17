Regional News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: GNA

Set-up Commission of Inquiry into Pitiko-Abetifi land dispute - Chief

File Photo

Nana Adu Parko II, the Pitiko Krontihene at the weekend appealed to the government to set-up a commission of inquiry to resolve the land dispute between the Pitiko stool and the Abetifi stool in the Eastern Region.



Nana Parko II alleged that there has been a protracted land dispute between the two stools which has the potential of creating confusion and instability in the area.



The Pitiko Krontihene appealed at a news conference in Afram Plains to express their dissatisfaction with the issue in the community.



He said the Pitiko Community covers an area of the 17 townships in the Kwahu Traditional Area over the bank of the Afram River.



Nana Parko II said the people of Pitiko had original jurisdiction over Atonsu, Fodoa one and two, Wala, Atta Kwabeng, Maame Krobo and Sesegu which in recent times is under dispute.



This, the Pitiko Krontihene said had resulted in a community unrest, called on the government to intervene to avoid any untoward situation that would affect lives and properties.



"The situation is very explosive and if not handled with caution and tact could generate into unpleasant and disastrous consequences", he said.



Nana Amankwah Poku, the Secretary to Pitiko Stool, Kwahu Afram Plains South recounted that the Supreme Court had directed a Surveyor to demarcate the boundaries between the two communities.



He said the two communities during the process of the demarcation disagreed on landmarks to use as pillars.



Nana Poku explained that while one group wants mountains or rivers used to demarcate the boundary of a land the other group wanted the use of trees.



He said the people of Pitiko are ready to dialogue and resolve the issue and called on the government to intervene.



Some of the residents also called for an amicable settlement of the issue since most of the inhabitants used the land for farming activities for their livelihoods.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.