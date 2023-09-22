Serwaa Nyarko SHS: Newly elected KNUST SRC president visits alma mater to mentor students

Regional News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The newly elected Students Representative Council (SRC) president for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Yvonne Osei Adobea has disclosed that she had to sacrifice one year of her academic life to hold that position.



According to her, she had to stay at home for a year after completing senior high school before enrolling in the University.



Yvonne Osei Adobea revealed that while she was dreaming to get enrolling at KNUST and becoming the SRC president, her parents wanted her to pursue nursing which brought some misunderstandings at home.



She noted that it took the family a year to resolve the issue before her parents eventually agreed to get her enrolled at KNUST to pursue Sociology.



Yvonne Osei Adobea explained this when she called on students of Serwaa Nyarko SHS, her former school on Sunday, September 17, 2023.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Yvonne Osei Adobea said she conceived the ambition to hold that position while in her second year at Senior high school, adding that, "I was studying one day at Serwaa Nyarko SHS, when all of a sudden I heard a subtle sound telling me to become the SRC president of KNUST, since then I have vigorously worked towards that".



"When I completed my SHS education, my parents wanted me to be a nurse which meant that going to KNUST was out of my reach, but knowing well I would become the SRC president, I objected to that decision which cost me a whole year of my educational life "



The Headmistress of Serwaa Nyarko SHS, Esther Gyasi Sarpong after receiving KNUST's SRC president commended her for taking the school's name onto the world map.



According to her, hundreds of students from Serwaa Nyarko SHS are out there making Ghana proud with their good works adding that, Yvonne" 's recent achievement has only added to the collection".



She noted that the staff of Serwaa Nyarko SHS is always motivated to bring the best out of the students to help them excel in their academic journey.



Background:



The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has elected its first female president of the Students Representative Council (SRC) in the school’s 71 years of existence.



Yvonne Osei Adobea made history after winning the election against 5 other contenders.



She polled 8,282 votes to beat her main contender, Abraham Rockson, who secured 4,568 votes.



After failing to win the SRC election last year, the third-year Sociology student managed to make a strong comeback.