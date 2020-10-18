Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: GNA

Serve hearing notice on lawyer of alleged JB Danquah’s killers – Court

Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for the murder of J.B.Danquah Adu

An Accra High Court has ordered that a hearing notice be served personally on the lawyer of the alleged killers of J.B.Danquah Adu (Member of Parliament) so he could appear in court.



The Court tasked the Court’s Registrar to ensure that there was proof of service before the next court sitting.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Justice Lydia Marfo further ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures and serve same on accused lawyer.



The order of the Court came after the trial judge indicated that she noticed that there was no proof service on counsel and the Registrar of the Court had not complied with the order of the court by issuing a hearing notice on defence counsel.



At today’s court sitting, Ms Sefakor Batsa, a Principal State Attorney, informed the Court that the prosecution was ready with their disclosures but the disclosures had not been filed yet.



The matter was therefore adjourned to November 3.



However before the matter was adjourned, Daniel Asiedu a.k.a. Sexy dondon, one of the accused persons, prayed the Court to hear him “because he had something to say.”



The Court declined to grant him audience saying it cannot hear him and that if he had anything to say, he should speak through his lawyer.



Asiedu informed the court that he did not have a lawyer but the court insisted he had one.



Asiedu then began talking and in his disappointment, he banged his hand on the chair he was sitting on.



Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bossu for their involvement in the death of the former MP J B Danquah Adu at his residence at Shaishie in February 2016.



Asiedu has been charged with murder and robbery whiles Bossu is facing a charge of abetment of crime to wit robbery.



The court has preserved their plea and remanded them into lawful custody.

