Sermon of Prophet Oduro saying Akufo-Addo has become prouder than NDC, Mahama resurfaces online

A 2022 sermon by the founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, where the preacher took a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he said were some unacceptable character traits, has resurfaced.



The clergy in the said video said the humility President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo showed during his campaign period was no longer seen.



He accused President Akufo-Addo of being prouder than the National Democratic Congress and its leader at the time, John Dramani Mahama.



Prophet Oduro said if care is not taken, the Akufo-Addo government will go down as the worst in the history of Ghana.



In the sermon on October 23, 2022, sighted by GhanaWeb, the man of God said, "Your Excellency, the way you spoke in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015. In your campaigning, how you spoke touched the hearts of Ghanaians because at the time, the NDC and John Mahama had become arrogant and proud. They spoke carelessly without any remembrance and in the humility of your heart, God favoured you. But Your Excellency, you have become more prouder than the NDC and their Mahama."



"I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you sir, God is telling me pride takes everybody down and if you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy. Your cabinet will be the worst in the history of this country...The Lord told me to give Proverbs Chapter 1 verses 22 to 33 to His Excellency and to Ghana."



It is unclear why the sermon has gone viral a year on.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won't have an easy path to victory in the 2024 general elections.



However, he emphasized that, with unity and determination, the party can overcome the challenges and achieve its goal of securing victory.



The President made these remarks during an event held at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023, where Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was officially unveiled as the NPP's presidential candidate.



