Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Serious-minded Ghanaians know the EC is fair – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Jean Mensa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at critics of the Electoral Commission saying people who constantly attack the commission have a hidden agenda.



Speaking to the press after filing his nomination forms for the 2020 elections, the president stated that the election management body has so far been fair in the way it has handled its processes.



“Unless you have some kind of hidden agenda, I don’t think anybody can doubt the fairness of the processes that have so far been exhibited. We are all witnesses to the process and I think that all serious-minded Ghanaians are clear in their minds that they are witnessing a clear process. There are some who are investing in trying to discredit the process for their own sectarian ends, but I am not one of them,” he said.



The President’s comment come after several attacks and criticisms by the flagbearer of the NDC and several key members of the opposition on how the EC has handled the electoral processes leading to the December elections.



Former President John Mahama recently halted his campaign to address the nation on some missing names in the recently compiled register after several reports of missing names during the exhibition exercise.



The NDC also accused the EC of deliberately removing names from the voters register in the strongholds of the party.

