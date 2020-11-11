General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Serial number of seized 436 pistols allegedly erased - Report

A total of 436 pistols that were intercepted at the Tema Port have had their serial numbers erased, The Chronicle newspaper has reported.



The Chronicle's source from the state security, however, did not state whether the tampering was done before or after the interception of the 20-footer container at the Tema Port.



The source, who was skeptical about the erasing of the serial numbers on the seized pistols wondered if the act was to cover up the origin of the weapons.



"Is the tampering aimed at concealing the source of the weapons?", the source asked as quoted by The Chronicle newspaper.



Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into the matter.



It would be recalled that the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority at the Tema Port seized a 20-footer container with the declaration number 40920230853.



The container was loaded with 436 pistols, 50 ammunitions each in 26 boxes, 40 millilitres pepper spray among other items.



It later turned out that the intercepted items were gas pistols as reported by the Ghana Police Service last week.

