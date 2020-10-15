General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Separatists’ threat to attack in 21 days must not be rubbished – Analyst warns

File photo of some of the militants the separatists group says it has trained

Security analyst, Col (rtd) Festus Aboagye, has said a threat by a separatist group in the Volta Region of Ghana to strike in 21 days should not be rubbished.



He said he is sure that Ghana’s security apparatus was currently evaluating the threat but warned against complacency that could lead to the threat not being taken seriously.



The group, affiliated to a secessionist group pushing for independence of parts of the Volta Region, it intends to call Western Togoland, sent a note of caution to Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu; Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Yao Letsa; and the MP for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that it will move to claim “the motherland” in the next 21 days.



The group, which calls itself the Dragons of Western Togoland Military Army, sent the message via a video.



In the video, masked gun-wielding men wearing black shirts on dark-green trousers are seen standing in a formation behind the secessionists' flag.



A male voice is heard giving a detailed account of their mission and purpose.



The group said it has 4,300 men trained in a neighbouring country to invade parts of the Volta Region to claim their motherland.



“About 4,300 Dragons are trained in a nearby country; they’re ready to enter into their motherland, Western Togoland. They’re not rebels, they’re not militants. They’re well, fully-trained soldiers, so, nobody should be afraid of them. They’re coming to deliver their motherland, Togoland,” the male commanding voice is heard saying.







Col (rtd) Festus Aboagye said in a bid to win the psychological warfare that the activities of the separatist group are generating, there is a tendency for government to ask the public to ignore the threat, but recommended that the government must double up with steps to firmly mute the threat to national security.









