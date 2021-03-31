Senyo Hosi shares why he ‘abandoned’ his business to fight coronavirus

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

CEO, Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and Managing Trustee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi has explained why he thought it wise to leave his business to contribute to Ghana’s COVID-19 fight.



Answering why he decided to put his oil business on hold to fight the virus, he revealed the pandemic took the world by surprise and being a patriotic citizen and one who always wants to impact people around him, he decided to play a role by joining hands with the government fight the virus.



Talking to Sefah-Danquah on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet Show he shared, “Evil triumphs when good people do nothing and it will only thrive when good people do nothing. COVID-19, I believe is a new evil and it was going to thrive only when good people (Ghanaians) did nothing about it”.



Senyo believes that everyone’s involvement was going to help fight the virus because, “we all have different callings, capacities and influences. And if we bring all that together, we’ll be able to help fight the virus” and he did not mind putting his business on hold for this cause.



On the other hand he shared that oil has to do with business, while COVID-19 is about life and people need to live for business to exist. “And for me, I’m driven and inspired more about the ability and opportunity to impact my society, space and time. And not just about my returns and comfort and that is why I chose to do this”.



He went on to say that government was already doing its best, but there was always so much that the government could ever do, especially with a developing country like Ghana with difficult resources and our very complicated processes. To some extent, we were highly inefficient so, “we just needed to provide a vehicle to support Government’s fight against the virus because in times like these, you need a certain measure of efficiency, ableness and swiftness”, he added.