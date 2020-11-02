Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Sensitize your supporters on elections – NDC, NPP told

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress

The Commissioner-General for the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has advised the two main political parties to sensitize their supporters on the need to know that elections are about projecting what their political parties have done and what they intend to do when they win power and not violence.



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah said party supporters can disagree peacefully and not through violence because that causes chaos in the country.



The former Colonel of the Ghana Armed Forces gave the advice in an interview on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene on Sunday, November 1 while speaking on the security before, during and after the elections in December.



“This is not the first time that there has been tension in the election but should not happen,” he noted.



He told the host, Nana Yaw Opare, that “the responsibility of a peaceful election should not be left for the President alone but all the political parties. These two political parties [NPP and NDC] should talk their supporters that election is about opinions and not violence”.



Col. Damoah said, “it’s not about fighting. It’s not about violence.”



On health walks, which have brought violence in some parts of the country especially at the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Col Damoah said: “walks should be regulated. They should be the only groups to use that road and even if someone insults you, they must restrain themselves”.



Steps for peace



The Commissioner-General said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spoken with all the security agencies and the opposition political parties on how to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in the country.



“The President has spoken to the security service. He has spoken to the opposition parties on how to handle the situation amicably and I will urge the citizens to portray that we all need peace”.



He said, “we can disagree peacefully but not through violence”.



“We need to follow the due process when you offend the law. The president does not countenance on violence and how chiefs and other rulers are preaching peace, I believe we shall have peace. Violence will not bring victory but rather trumpeting what you have done. That is what will win vote for you.”



Col Damoah noted that “the do and die campaign must not be entertained”.



Security situation during NDC & NPP era



The former army officer observed that the security services, especially the Ghana Armed Forces, feel empowered anytime the NDC is in power but whenever the NPP is in power, the security services are calm.



“If the NDC in power, they encourage the military to do whatever they want. The NDC see themselves as they belong to the security services. This applies to all the security forces, but the NPP uses the rule of law and so they will use the law when the police offend. It normally happens when the NPP is in power.”



Should Nana be given a second chance?



Col Damoah said “Nana Addo should be given four more years. Listen to what children are saying. Children are like God. They speak what God wants to speak to us. During Kufour’s second term, it was like that. Kufour’s name was on the lips of every child and now it’s like that for Nana Addo. Every child in Ghana wants four more for Nana and that means Nana Addo will win the elections”.



The second coming of Mahama



He noted that if indeed God’s hands are in John Mahama’s coming, he will not be speaking the way he does, especially, comments that he would build mortuary for Zongo communities in the country.



He said Muslims do not keep their corpse how would “you build mortuary for them”.

