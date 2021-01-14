General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Senior university staff to resume strike January 21

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Senior Staff Association- Universities of Ghana has served notice it will resume an industrial strike on 21 January 2021.



A letter addressed to the National Labour Commission on 13 January 2021 indicated that the industrial strike is “as a result of government's persistent failure and the total disregard for their concerns”.



The letter cited non-payment of tier-2 pension arrears, market premium and non-basic allowance and migration of Public universities on to the Controller and Accountant General payroll system as some of their concerns.



They also mentioned failure by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to engage them on their conditions of service as another concern, adding that all attempts to engage stakeholders to address the concerns have been unsuccessful.