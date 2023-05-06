Senior police officer arrested for shooting junior colleague at Bibiani

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested a senior police officer who allegedly shot and killed a police constable at Bibiani in the Western North Region on Friday, May 5, 2023.



According to the police, the senior police officer is in its custody and has commenced an investigation into events that led to the shooting.



The police in a statement issued on Saturday, May 6, 2023, indicated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akufo-Dampare, has dispatched two teams: one to look into the matter and the other to commiserate with the family of the deceased police officer.



“Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Police Constable in the Western North Region on 5th May 2023. The Constable met his untimely death when he was allegedly shot by one of his senior colleagues of the Western North Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation last night. The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.



“Immediately after the incident occurred, the Inspector-General of Police dispatched a team which left Accra last night and arrived in the Region in the early hours of today to assess the situation and interact with the personnel. The team was led by Commissioner of Police Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General/Welfare.



“The Inspector-General of Police this morning dispatched another team of Police Management Board members led by Commissioner of Police Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General/Administration, to visit the family of the deceased and formally notify them of his passing, commiserate with them and also assure them of a thorough investigation into the incident,” parts of the statement by the police read.



GhanaWeb earlier reported that an incident involving a police constable and an assistant police superintendent led to the death of the former.



The constable was reported shot dead by an ASP in Bibiani in the Western North Region.



According to the citiniewsroom.com report, the incident happened on Friday evening during a trip from Bibiani to Sefwi Wiawso after an operation.



But the report noted that details of the incident are sketchy, however, information gathered from police sources indicate that the ASP engaged the constable (name withheld) over his behaviour in a heated argument before he was shot.



POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF A POLICE CONSTABLE IN THE WESTERN NORTH REGION pic.twitter.com/hGW5FcIgxb — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) May 6, 2023

