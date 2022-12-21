Senior members of Christian Divine Church demand immediate removal of Apostle Ebenezer Boahen

General News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Some senior members of the Christian Divine Church have hurled their Chairman or General Overseer Apostle Ebenezer Boahen before court for what they described as “unconstitutional usurpation Chairmanship of the Church”.



Some official documents flying all over the various social media platforms indicate that Apostle Boahen who has finished serving his two terms in office(4years per term) as Chairman or General Overseer per the constitution of the Church is still holding on to ‘power’ for nearly two years now after expiration of his tenure.



There is also a new audio recording making rounds on the various Christian Divine Church social-media platforms carrying the voice of the courageous Central Regional Chairman of the Church, Pastor Kesse furiously calling out Apostle Boahen for abuse and attempt to bastardize the church constitution.

In a very stern and pained voice, Pastor Kesse urged all pastors of the Church especially those who have wrongfully taken sides with Apostle Boahen to wise-up and rise up to defend the constitution of the church and also to remember the founder of the church Prophet/Apostle Taylor for how far he brought the church through his toil and sweat.



In the audio, he further admonished the pastors to be bold to defend and speak the truth as church leaders for their own good and their future because in the last eight years of Apostle Boahen’s reign there has not been any plan or proper welfare arrangement for pastors after they leave office or retire.



A little background to the matter reveals that after the demise of the founder and life patron of the church Prophet/Apostle John Taylor, the church decided along the line not to appoint permanent Chairmen/Overseers but to draft a constitution for the church to elect a Chairman/Overseer after every four years for a maximum of two terms for each Chairman/Overseer of which Apostle Boahen was one of the chief proponents for the church constitution and elections.



It is also captured in the church constitution that all Chairmen retires at age sixty-five but Apostle Boahen is sixty-seven, passed his retirement and still holding on to office through all forms of machinations.



According to sources, no Pastorial Council meeting and no Executive Council meetings have been held in the last five years under his watch.



There are also indications of the fact Apostle Boahen had gone to court to nicodemusly acquired a consent judgment on behalf of the church which allows him to stay on as Chairman without the consent or knowledge of the Pastorial Council and the Trustees of the Church.



He is also alleged to have done this Nicodemus move in concert with his personal secretary John Brown, his friend John Nyanful, Dep. Chairman A.A Agyeman and one junior pastor from Obuasi called Pastor Arthur.



Per the church constitution again, the general practice is that a maximum of one to two months are used to organize elections but Apostle has a different game plan so he has spread the elections from one to two months to four years. The breakdown is as follows; one year for Branch elections, another year for District elections, then the following year is Regional elections and lastly another year for election of Chairman.



This game plan is so structured in a way that will eliminate old executives so that he can introduce his own set of executives whom he can control and therefore hold the church by the scruff of the neck, the source disclosed.

Our source pointed out that Pastor Boahen had even by-passed the Executive Council(made up of all Snr. Pastors, church Elders, Pastorial Council etc.) who appoints the General Secretary after every four years and had gone ahead to appoint his friend called Pastor Sam Awuah as the new General Secretary.



The source added that under the instructions of Apostle Boahen Pastor Awuah also began to write letters to various branches to organize elections in breach of the church constitution which was vehemently refuted by the various branches.