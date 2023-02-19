Senior! Ken Agyapong salutes Alan Kyerematen at meeting

General News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong stood at attention with his hands by his side after saluting former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen when they met recently in the Eastern Region.



“Senior!” Agyapong said as he saluted Alan whose car had arrived according to GhanaWeb sources at a funeral of an acquaintance in Kwahu.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, both me clad in black exchange greetings as Alan greets other mourners before asking Agyapong about his recent trip to the United States.



Both men are old students of Adisadel College and it is believed the senior reference by Agyapong is because Alan was ahead of him in school.



Meanwhile, the two men will be contesting in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the race to elect who leads the party into the 2024 general elections.



Agyapong has announced that he will be quitting Parliament after two decades whiles Alan, a little over a month ago resigned as trade minister to focus on his presidential ambition.





Hon. Kennedy Agyapong meets Alan Kyeremanten at Kwahu. pic.twitter.com/KSr3hvYRba — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) February 18, 2023

SARA