Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sene West polls: Counting of ballot papers underway after court verdict

The counting of the Sene West Constituency’s Tato battor polling station B ballot box is currently underway after it was locked up at the Techiman Police station following a court injunction.



The Wench High Court threw out a case brought before it by the New Patriotic Party against the Electoral Commission and the National Democratic Congress on the Sene West Parliamentary Elections.



The court ruled that the said case lacks merit, the reason it was dismissed.



It also quashed the cash and this meant that the EC can now go ahead to either count the snatched ballot box or conduct fresh elections in that polling station only.



The EC has decided to do the former and as it stands, counting is currently underway.



Background:



The Sene West Constituency’s Tato battor polling station B ballot box was not counted after the polls after one Christian Nukpeta snatched the ballot box when the election results were being counted.



Although Christian Nukpeta was arrested immediately, the parties involved noticed that the seal of the ballot box belonging to the NPP had been removed, leaving that of the Electoral Commission and NDC.



As a result, Lawyers for the NPP's Sene West parliamentary candidate, Joseph Markay Kuma, immediately sought an injunction from the court to stop the EC from counting the ballot papers in the box.



The ballot box was then locked up at the Techiman Police Headquarters.

