Sene West MP-elect unfazed about 16 votes margin; says every win is a win

Member of Parliament–elect for Sene West constituency, Kwame Twum Ampofo

Member of Parliament–elect for the infamous Sene West constituency, Kwame Twum Ampofo says the constituency is a stronghold for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite the vote margin between him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the just ended parliamentary elections.



He explained he is not bothered by the 16 votes margin which might threaten the fortunes of the NDC in the next elections.



“I am not worried because every win is a win, whenever you are going for a game and the game becomes tough, you have you change your strategy, so far as you win, you win. If you go through transparent election or free and fair, NDC is very strong and a traditional party in the Sene West so I do not think the NDC will go down, despite the vote is close.



“16 votes margin does not mean that NDC might lose the election next time. We are going to make sure to widen the gap so far the party is concern. The party hierarchy will come on board and we will all sit up and strategize and make sure we move forward next elections 2024.

Mr. Ampofo won the Sene West seat on the ticket of the NDC by 13,116 to the NPP’s candidate 13,100. A 16 votes margin after a legal challenge held up the counting and collation of results for over a week until Thurday when the EC declared the results.



Sene West was the only outstanding seat in the parliamentary elections which had seen the NPP win 137 seats in Parliament whilst the NDC had 136 seats and one independent candidate.



The NDC’s victory in Sene West raised its seats in the 8th Parliament to 137.



He expressed appreciation to the constituents for giving him the power to continue his mandate.



“I have to thank the entire Sene West people for given me the nod to continue my job.

