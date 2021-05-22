Sending officers on secondment back is no punishment – MFWA tells Kan Dapaah

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

The Media Foundation for West Africa(MFWA) has said the action taken by the National Security ministry against culprits in the assault on Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah is not enough.



An investigation carried out into the actions taken by some National Security personnel against Citi FM’s two Journalists has concluded that the operatives breached the national security operating procedures.



This is despite the committee’s conclusion that the journalist’s unauthorised entry into the premises of the Ministry of National Security was unlawful.



The National Security Minister made this known in a statement issued on Friday, May 21, 2021.



Following the investigations, the Ministry of National Security has withdrawn its Director of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, and will also investigate three other police officers attached to the outfit, and institute disciplinary action against them.



The Executive Director of the MFWA, Sulemana Braimah in a Post on Facebook said both the Ghana Armed Forces(GAF) and the Ghana Police Service must be bold and give stiffer punishment to their officers cited in the attack.



“Sending officers on secondment back to their mother organisations is no punishment. Of course, National Security cannot sack a soldier or police officer on secondment. Now, we look forward to what the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Ghana Police Service (GPS) will do to their officers who have been ‘deported’ for misconduct.



“Will the two institutions prove that they don’t tolerate or condone misconduct by their officers on secondment? Or they will prove that once an officer is on secondment they are allowed to do anything and face no consequence when they are ‘deported’ by the agencies they were seconded to. The GAF and GPS have an opportunity to prove to Ghanaians how they uphold their values. National security has passed the baton to them. We wait to see!”