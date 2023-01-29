SendGhana laments difficulty with state agencies’ failure to provide info on immunization budget

General News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior Programmes Officer at SendGhana, Harriet Nuamah Agyeman is saddened by the manner in which state agencies refuse to provide information to Ghanaians.



Giving details about the difficulty with state agencies providing information on the Immunization budget, she said: "The national level information was not responded to by the Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) for reasons probably best known to them."



...I will not be able to provide reasons. We have taken all the steps we need to take; we have written the Ghana Health Service; we have written to the Ministry of Health and they have all directed that the EPI should provide the information. If they have not provided it, they will be in the best position to explain why," she stressed.



She made this known while speaking at a forum organised by SendGhana on the National Immunization Budget Monitoring held in Accra last week.



The Programmes Manager believes that such information should be made public because Ghanaians deserve any form of information that concerns the country.



“This should be public information, it is our money anyway and we should know how much we put in immunization, how much we spend, what gaps are there, how support can help, where the support will come from and how we maintain gains that have been made adding that if any public official feels it’s not important to let the public know, they’ll be in the best position to know,” Harriet Agyeman added.







VKB/MA