Self-styled military man arrested for defrauding Immigration officer

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into impersonation and fraud involving a self-styled military man, Richard Walker.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Effia Tenge, the suspect was initially released on police enquiry bail with one surety.



She stated that an Immigration officer reported to police in October 2020 that a supposed military officer, Walker, collected GH¢8,000.00 from him under the guise of recruiting his friend into the Ghana Armed Forces but Walker failed to fulfil his promise and rather went into hiding.



Several efforts were made to retrieve the money from Walker but all proved futile hence his arrest at his hideout at Tabora, in Accra.



However, DSP Tenge noted that, investigations revealed that the suspect is not a military officer and a quarter of the amount paid to him, GH¢2,000.00, has been retrieved so far.



He is currently in police custody and investigations are still ongoing to retrieve the rest of the money.