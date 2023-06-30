Self-proclaimed 'ex-American soldier' captured on video threatening to kill Ghanaian waiter

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a disturbing incident captured on video and shared with GhanaWeb, a middle-aged man who claims to be an ex-military soldier in the United States was caught on camera threatening to kill a Ghanaian waiter at the Accra Mall.



The unsettling altercation took place at the forecourt of the Accra Mall branch of Vida e Caffé when according to eyewitness narrations, the African-American man, who had purchased food from another establishment, attempted to consume it within the café premises in violation of their rules.



A waiter of the coffee shop approached him calmly to inform him about the policy, but the man's response was far from rational.



According to an eyewitness who provided the footage, the man became enraged and started using offensive language, even went as far as threatening the waiter with a gun.



"I witnessed an incident at Accra Mall's Vida e Caffé yesterday involving an African American middle-aged man and a waiter. Apparently, the man had purchased food from a different place and decided to eat it at Vida e Caffé, which is against the rules," the eyewitness reported.



"The waiter approached the man calmly to inform him about the said rules, and that's when the man lost control and began using foul language. He even threatened the waiter, stating that he had a gun and would kill him," the eyewitness added.



In the video, the man can be heard shouting and screaming at the waiter, making explicit threats and emphasising that he would have ended the waiter's life if they were in America.



“I’mma kill your mother**king a**,” he said.

"I’mma get you smoked. I’mma get my homeboys to come here, I’mma get you smoked, I am telling you," the said man can be heard saying.

“They want me to go to jail, I’ll go to jail. What the f**k are you talking about?” he continued.



Some security persons from the mall arrived shortly after some patrons of the coffee shop advised that staff of the café alert them.



At this point, the man was heard explaining that the waiter had messed up with the wrong person because he was an ex-military officer.



“I’m military trained, worked with the US army for 15 years,” he said.



The extreme anger exhibited by the man and the offensive language he used left the café's patrons and staff visibly shaken by the encounter as attempts by those present to calm him down proved futile.







You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.











Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











ADA/WA