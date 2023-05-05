Self-proclaimed evangelist beaten to death for allegedly stealing a flat screen television at Nkawie

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



A 24-year-old self-styled evangelist has been beaten to death at Nkawie in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South district of the Ashanti Region.



Evangelist Jonathan, popularly known as Boys, met his untimely death after he allegedly stole a flat-screen television and decided to sell it to another person. The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday, May 4, 2023.



King Solomon, an eyewitness who explained the incident to GhanaWeb disclosed that Evangelist Jonathan, who was a known 'ghetto gangster', later came out publicly that he had repented and started preaching as a street evangelist. Things however turned worse after he went back into the old act, quitting evangelism.



According to him, luck eluded the self-styled evangelist after he had gone to sell a television, alleged to have been stolen, to someone who also knew the owner of that particular flat screen.



"As at now, we can't confirm how he was lynched but the fact is that he was attacked after it was revealed that he had stolen it from someone. It was very unfortunate for him that the person he had gone to sell the television to, also knew the owner since the owner had already complained," the eyewitness said.



Though the report reveals that he did not die on the spot, a delay in taking him to a hospital facility led to his death.



Further investigation has revealed that 'Boys' had been a notorious thief after he had gone to the ghetto.



Meanwhile, the body has since been conveyed by the Nkawie police to assist in investigations.