Self-acclaimed mallam jailed 6 months for fingering 6-year-old girl

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central



A self-acclaimed mallam and spiritualist, John Afedzi a.k.a AT who doubles as a commercial driver will spend six months in prison with hard labour for inserting his fingers in the genitals of a 6-year-old girl at Ampekro Shed near Twifo Hemang in the Central Region.



He will also have to sign a two years bond of good behaviour.



The 25-year-old driver was slapped with the jail term today, July 3, 2023, after the District Magistrate Court in Twifo Praso presided by His Worship Maxwell Ofori Kpodo ESQ, found him guilty of indecent assault.



The convict pleaded guilty simplicita to the charge of indecent assault contrary to section 103 of the criminal and other offences (ACT 29) of 1960 following the explanation by the prosecution Detective Inspector Joshua Kusah.



Narrating the facts of the case the prosecutor said the convict who stayed in the area with the victim, lured the 6-year-old girl to his room and indecently assaulted her.



The convict, after dressing up the victim threw her out of the room.



A few days later the victim started feeling pains and discomfort when urinating and thus after interrogation by the mother, the victim confirmed the convict had inserted his fingers in her genitals.



The judge also took into consideration the absolute remorse of the convict and the fact that he is a first-time offender hence the 6 months sentence and 2-year bond of good behavior.



The victim is unable to urinate comfortably and faced with vagina discharges offensive serious fluids