Regional News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: GNA

Self-acclaimed Konkomba chief and adherents arrested over violent conduct and death

File photo

A self-acclaimed Konkomba chief, Peky and 10 of his adherents in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region have been arrested by the Police for violent conduct leading to the death of one person and many suffering machete wounds.



Superintendent of Police, Mr Samuel Lartey Lawson, Nkwanta South Municipal Police Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the group ambushed Akyodes en route to the installation ceremony of headmen for the various tribes in Bonakye, which resulted in the attack.



He said Peky had been making false claims of being chief of Konkomba in that area when the land belonged to Akyodes under Nana Akonsi, who was the legitimate custodian and leader of the Bonakye land.



He narrated that Peky assumed the role of headman when his uncle died but began making overtures attempting to claim the Bonakye land.



He said Peky extended his efforts to Nanumba to seek help to be installed as the overlord of Bonakye and stepped up efforts to get the opportunity to be outdoored since last year, but was prevented by the Nkwanta South Municipal Security Council.



Mr. Lawson said Nana Akonsi incensed by the behaviour of Peky set aside a day to install headmen for all other tribes leaving on their Bonakye land as part of their Yam festival celebration on October 15, this year, which got him (Peky) infuriated.



He said security was beefed up for the event, but Peky and his adherents decided to wage an attack on unsuspecting celebrants to the ceremony, ambushing travellers from Abrewankor and adjoining communities, which left five with machete wounds.



Supt Lawson said many of the celebrants were escorted back home, but under the cover of darkness, Peky and his group attacked the Nyankoma community and shot one person dead.



He said Peky and 10 others were on remand and assisting the Police in their investigations, while many of his adherents were on the run. He appealed to the public to volunteer information leading to the arrest of the key members of the group, to face prosecution stating “they cannot be law unto themselves.”





