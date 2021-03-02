Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Self-Love Foundation empowers female students of Obuasi C.K.C

File Photo: Obuasi CKC

Obuasi based feminine Non-Governmental Organisation, Self-love foundation has organized a workshop for female students of Christ The King Catholic school in Obuasi.



The workshop which was under the theme ‘Creating her Story and Cup it period’ was aimed at transforming the social, reproductive and educational lives of the students to enable them have a fulfilling future .



Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the program, the President of Self-Love Foundation, Hillary Ekuoba Gyasi said their mission is to inspire young girls to take up higher positions in future by offering themselves as role models.



The All- female NGO is mostly made up of professionals such as Lawyers, Healthworkers and Staff of Anglogold Ashanti. This, Miss Ekuoba Gyasi believe will provide the girls the much needed mentorship to enable them aspire to reach greater heights.



We believe " no girl should be left behind and so we aim at inspiring the female folks within our sphere of influence to take control of their own lives, hence our mantra “The Better Woman- The better life of making HIS-TORY, by creating HER-STORY”.



The foundation in conjunction with the ‘COULD YOU TEAM’ also educated the girls on menstrual hygiene, teenage pregnancy and perennial health (menstrual and vagina health) and donated boxes of sanitary pads and menstrual cups to the Students.



A female Processing Engineer of Anglogold Ashantia and a member of the Inspired Women Network, Rachael Wereko Oppong advised the girls to take their Science and mathematics seriously since Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is now taking over industries and women are key players in the sector.



The Dean of students of KNUST- Obuasi Prof. Richard A. Boamah also took the highly enthusiastic female students through Career guidance and Counseling.



There was Health Talk by Sally Tieku , a Midwife of AGA Health Foundation and Hannah Sarpong, a Lawyer took the Students through the topics; Girls in Humanities Course and Legal implications of Teenage Pregnancy.