Politics of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Selection of 2024 NPP Flagbearer should be based on consensus – Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Leader of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Caucus in Parliament

The Leader of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Caucus in Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is proposing for the selection of the party’s Flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential election to be based on consensus if possible.



He believes that will ensure cohesion and prevent the NPP’s electoral fortunes from dwindling further following its poor performance in the 2020 Parliamentary election.



“Because of what has happened to the party in 2020 parliamentary election where instead of gaining more seats who had our number reduced from 169 to 137 we need to reposition this party. If we have to reposition this party we must be united. Even in the choice of the Presidential candidate if possible it should be by consensus. If we want to retain power must be united and shun any abbrasive conduct in a Presidential primaries,” the astute lawmaker to host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



Internal jolting in the quest to seek a replacement for Akufo Addo whose tenure as President expires in the next four years has started quite early within the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, a former Minister of Trade and Industry who lost to Akufo Addo for the flagbearership slot in 2007 and 2014, and that of the current Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia have started an open campaign on social media over who leads the party in 2024 elections.