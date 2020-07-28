Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Selecting John Mahama’s running mate was a difficult task – Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Opoku Ampofo spoke at the unveiling event on Monday

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress has disclosed that selecting Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate was not an easy task.



Samuel Opoku Ampofo said at an event in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020, to formally unveil Prof Opoku-Agyemang that although the selection process was a difficult one, it was pleasant because all the candidates were equally qualified.



“In coming to the choice of a running mate, I can tell you in my capacity as the National Chairman that it has been a difficult but pleasant task. For in the NDC, there are very many bright stars suitable and qualified to be chosen to the position of running mate,” he said.



NDC officially outdoored its running mate for the 2020 elections, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The formal unveiling comes on the back of a unanimous nomination by the party’s National Executive Council of the former Education Minister.



Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said despite the stellar choice for John Mahama’s running mate in the party’s fold, the 1992 Constitution allows the selection of only one candidate.



“The 1992 Constitution permits the flagbearer to select only one person to partner him or her in the Presidential Elections. It is in the exercise of this mandate that the mantle of choice has fallen on our own illustrious Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang,” he said.



He is confident that the John and Jane ticket will deliver victory for the NDC on December 7.

