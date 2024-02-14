Selecting Bawumia’s running mate from Ashanti Region is reasonable and sensible – Prof. Oquaye

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Speaker of Parliament Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, has backed calls for the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be selected from the Ashanti Region, the party's main vote bank.



In an interview with TV3, the NPP Council of Elders member endorsed the calls which have been growing considering the region's significance within the party.



“It appears that there is a feeling generally that if we had a candidate from the Ashanti Region,…the breadbasket of the party, it will be reasonable and sensible to balance the ticket. Therefore, it is important to factor that into the equation…,” he suggested.



While there is no explicit provision in the NPP’s constitution mandating regional balance in the selection of running mates, historical precedent and custom within the party have often favoured candidates from different regions for a presidential ticket.



Prof Oquaye cited examples such as Albert Adu Boahen, who chose a running mate from the north (Roland Issifu Alhassan), former President John Kufour, who selected Aliu Mahama, and the current President Nana Akufo-Addo, who opted for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In advising potential candidates, Prof Oquaye stressed the importance of avoiding competition with the president and maintaining a harmonious working relationship.



He emphasized the need for a running mate who is not vying for the president's position and who will not function as a co-president, ensuring there are no clashes of personalities.



