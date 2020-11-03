Regional News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Selaid Ghana and Apostolic Empowerment Ministries donate to widows

This was done in line with the organisation’s commitment to cater for widows in the society

SELAID GHANA in partnership with Apostolic Empowerment Ministries has presented assorted food items, clothes and cash to 20 widows.



This was done in line with the organisation’s commitment to cater to widows in the society.



Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the items and cash to the widows, Pastor Selasie Addae, Founder of Apostolic Empowerment Ministries and SELAID GHANA, appealed to those endowed in society, religious bodies and traditional authorities to see it as their responsibility to help widows in society.



He noted that the donation exercise was undertaken to show love to widows.



According to him, the Apostolic Empowerment Ministries, therefore, decided to partner the Selaid Ghana Foundation to share in the plight of the widows, encourage them not to give up in life even in the midst of maltreatment from late husband’s family members.



"I know we achieved our objective because the widows were touched by our actions and that has encouraged us to take more steps to touch more lives”, he said.



SELAID GHANA, founded by Pastor Selasie Addae is a Non-Governmental Organization that gives help to the needy.



Pastor Selasie Addae is also the Head Pastor of Apostolic Empowerment Ministries at Dansoman – Accra.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.