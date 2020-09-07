Regional News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Selaid Ghana, Agyemang Prempeh Foundation donate items to Korle-Bu

Items were distributed to various wards in the Child Health Department of Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital

Selaid Ghana in partnership with Agyemang Prempeh Foundation and Apostolic Empowerment Ministries has donated medical items and equipment to the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The donated items include medical consumables like pulse oximeters, surgical face masks, hand towels and also infection prevention consumables like liquid soaps, sanitizers, parazones. Others include toilet rolls, wheel barrows, medicine trolley, boxes of water, cartons of milk, pipe hose and children’s Bible.



The items were distributed to various wards in the Child Health Department of the Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital.



In addition to the items donated the Founder of Selaid Ghana, Pastor Selasie Addae on behalf of Agyemang Prempeh and Apostolic Empowerment Ministries made a cash donation to pay bills of needy children in the wards.



Pastor Selasie Addae, Founder of Apostolic Empowerment Ministries and Selaid Ghana together with a representative from Agyemang Prempeh Foundation made the presentation to the Chief Nursing Officer, Madam Joyce oppong-Ayisi of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Child Health Department.



Presenting the items, Pastor Addae said the items are to support the Children’s Block.



“This is our little effort to the department and to say thank you to the health personnel for devoting yourselves to care for these children.” Pastor Addae noted.



Madam Joyce Oppong-Ayisi on behalf of the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, expressed gratitude to SelAid Ghana, Agyemang Prempeh Foundation and Apostolic Empowerment Ministries.



“This donation will go a long way to help us protect our health workers and to help us deliver quality service to all the children who come to the department and to hopefully help prevent the spread of any Covid-19.



“So we are most grateful to Selaid Ghana, Agyemang Prempeh Foundation and Apostolic Ministries and we look forward to a long collaboration with them to help our children at the Korle-Bu Health Department.”





The donation to the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital was also supported by Cities for Christ, JAYANA Music, Women Achievers Network, AAN Humanitarian Foundation and Mersel Consult Limited.



Selaid Ghana, founded by Pastor Selasie Addae is a Non-Governmental Organization that gives help to the needy.



Pastor Selasie Addae is also the Head Pastor of Apostolic Empowerment Ministries at Dansoman – Accra.



Agyemang Prempeh Foundation is owned Director General of NADMO, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh.



See Photos below.









