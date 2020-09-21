General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Sekyere East DCE defies Akufo-Addo, campaigns for ‘skirt and blouse’ vote

play videoMary Boatemaa Marfo, DCE for Sekyere East

Barely a week after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians especially New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful against engaging in what is commonly termed as a ‘skirt and blouse’ voting pattern, the District Chief Executive [DCE] of Sekyere East, Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo appears to be engaged in the opposite.



According to contents of leaked audio in possession of MyNewsGh.com, the DCE is heard openly saying there is no way she would vote for the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie



“Those of you who are my supporters must use your conscience in voting. If you see me campaigning and mentioning his name [MP] does not mean I will vote for him. We must work towards reducing his votes so that the President will know that I am not the problem but rather he is the one. The rules of the party do not allow me to campaign for an independent candidate but as for me, I will not vote for him”, she revealed in the leaked tape.



She added “Don’t mention my name but voting for Afriyie is not possible. If someone asks you, you tell them you do not know where I belong. The treatment Afriyie meted out to us by this MP makes it impossible for some of us to vote for him. At the end of the day, his votes will reduce”



Meanwhile, some members of the women’s wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency are urging President Nana Akufo Addo to suspend the District Chief Executive (DCE) over anti-NPP conduct.



According to the group, the behaviour of Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo and her continuous stay in office is a major threat to the fortunes of the NPP.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.