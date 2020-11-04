Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Sekyere Afram Plains MP accuses DCE of sabotage

Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains, Alex Adomako-Mensah

Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains Alex Adomako-Mensah is alleging his district chief executive (DCE) has been sabotaging development in the area.



He says the DCE, Joseph Owusu, has on several counts refused to release funding from the MP’s Common Fund to complete projects initiated by the erstwhile administration.



The issue follows a press release issued by some Constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who tabled several alleged infractions by the DCE in a quest to delay development and sabotage the MP.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, Mr Adomako lamented thst he has “initiated processes for the DCE to release funds from my own common fund to fund and complete projects that has been grounded since the NPP assumed office”.



But the Sekyere Afram Plains DCE, who also doubles as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), joined the discussion and rebutted claims by the MP.



Odenkyem, as he is popularly known, posited that the MP doesn’t know what he is talking about.



“I don’t know why a whole law maker will tell lies on a live radio,” Mr Owusu fumed.



“Ask him, the first and second quarters common funds have been released to him, we are working on the third quarter so I think the MP takes [more] delight in propaganda than facing facts.”



Mr Adomako accused his opponent Joseph Owusu of “holding unto the release of my common funds just to frustrate me and make me unpopular but I can assure him that the Sekyere Afram Plains is a done deal for NDC, it’s far from the reach of NDC”.



But in a heated argument on the show, Odenkyem said the NDC has lost touch with ideas and the grassroots, hence the propaganda.



“The NPP is wining the seat and there’s nothing the NDC can do to reverse the trend.”



The DCE further urged his constituents to vote massively for the NPP to accelerate development in the area.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.