Sekou Nkrumah petitions IGP over 'fraudster’ Onzy Anwar

Dr Sekou Nkrumah and Onzy Anwar

Sekou Nkrumah, a son Kwame Nkrumah, has through his lawyers Onyame Ye Chambers, petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest and prosecute one Onzy Anwar for alleged impersonation.



According to the petition sighted online by GhanaWeb, Dr Sekou Nkrumah indicated that he is the last born of his late parents, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Fathia Nkrumah.



“The names of the other two siblings are Gamel Nkrumah (firstborn) and Samia Nkrumah (second born)," a part of the statement read.



Professor Francis Nkrumah, however, is the eldest half-brother of Kwame Nkrumah's children from a different mother.



Sekou Nkrumah’s lawyers further averred that on September 21, 2020, which happened to be the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, Onzy Anwar was in the news claiming to be one of the sons of his late father Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Sekou alleged that Onzy is an Egyptian citizen but is holding public office as the 1st Vice Chairperson of the CPP, a party with antecedents to Kwame Nkrumah.



Sekou alleged that Onzy once expressed the desire to marry Samia Nkrumah but Samia refused.



“How he carried himself about and suddenly acquired the needed documentation to become a citizen of Ghana also remains questionable and…..must be investigated immediately,” the statement added.



Sekou Nkrumah, who lives in the United States of America (USA), expressed his readiness to assist the security agencies in their investigations and possibly prosecute the suspect and everyone found culpable in the alleged fraud.



