Sekou Nkrumah calls for a third force in Ghana's politics

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, son of Kwame Nkrumah, has urged Ghanaians not to run to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) even if they are disappointed in the performance of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting that only a third force either can bring Ghana to the path of development they desire.



Dr Nkrumah noted that he has supported both the NDC and NPP, but has been left disappointed by their abysmal performance in government.



He has therefore resolved to support independent candidates in the upcoming general elections.



“So outside these parties, I guess the only option will be the independent candidates! If their desire is to serve the people of their constituency unselfishly and without the greedy manipulations from party leaders then there can be our solution!” He proposed in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com



Dr Nkrumah has been popular for his unrelenting criticism of political parties, especially the NDC and John Dramani Mahama.



His new support comes as a surprise to many who thought he was somewhat rooting for the NPP.



He has been much criticised for not receiving his father’s Convention People’s Party(CPP) but dabbling in NPP and NDC politics.



However, Sekou has insisted that he is his own man and must not live in the shadows of his illustrious father.



Read full statement below:



Why I support the independent candidates



In 2007 I called Saeed Sinare, and expressed to him my decision to join the NDC. After meeting professor Mills in his campaign office in Osu I was introduced to the nation at a press conference.



It was a double press conference, mainly to introduce the NDC agenda on energy and secondly my introduction!



That was on April 4th, 2007!



We won the elections in 2008, and Professor Mills became president in 2009. It was not an easy battle to capture power, but I always remember the ordinary folks disdain to the previous NPP government!



And I sensed hope for a better Ghana under the leadership of Mills.



But that was not to be! The good professor disappointed badly, a combination of ill health and uninspiring leadership brought the NDC to its knees!



I had my reservations about the presidency and made that public. I became disillusioned with the party, the system and started questioning the wisdom of the choice of democracy we as a nation made in 1992!



The immediate solution to rescue the situation was to support the main opposition party at the time! But I guess that was another mistake.



This whole knee jerk reaction of running to the opposition for rescue when a government is not performing in the long run turned out to be an illusion!



So today I genuinely believe that the best strategy is to help build a third political force born out of a genuine desire to serve and address the needs of all Ghanaians. The problem here is that it is becoming obvious that our political parties seem to serve the interests of a few, and over the years proved to be incapable of producing the desired leadership.



So outside these parties I guess the only option will be the independent candidates! If their desire is to serve the people of their constituency unselfishly and without the greedy manipulations from party leaders then there can be our solution!

