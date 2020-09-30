General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Sekondi peace walk turns bloody; Bartel’s son stabbed

Godfred Kwamena Bartels was allegedly attacked by hoodlums

A peace walk put together by the Assembly Member for Nkotompoh electoral area in the Sekondi Constituency in the Western Region has turned bloody as two residents believe to be NPP members were stabbed



One of the victims and the Coordinator for NPP’s New Media in Sekondi Godfred Kwamena Bartels was allegedly attacked by hoodlums during the peace match at Nkotompo.



Son of former minister in the erstwhile Kuffuor Kwamena Bartels administration told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan he is yet to find out why his assailants stabbed him and his brother.



He also lamented the poor handling of the case by the police command in Sekondi as the assailants as seen moving around in the community.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.