Regional News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: GNA

Sekondi-Takoradi residents prepare for the Yuletide amidst Coronavirus resurgence

Some shoppers seen at the market circle

Christmas celebrants in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis are feverishly preparing for the season despite the fear of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The usual buying and selling that characterised the season has not witnessed any major changes as pavement around the central business district have all been taken by traders who displayed drinks, hampers, colourful children wear, confectionaries among others.



The Ghana News Agency visit to the central business area in Takoradi observed that some shoppers were seen trooping into market Circle to purchase some festive items like hampers, Christmas lights and trees as well as hats and balloons that were displayed by vendors at vantage points.



Mr. Elvis Danso, a dealer in Christmas decoratives, said though purchases were slow, he hoped for the best in the coming days.



However, prices had increased with a big Christmas tree which was sold at GHs300 last year was now selling at GHs350.



The GNA witnessed a general laxity in the observance of the safety protocols on COVID-19 with many shoppers not wearing nose marks, not observing physical distancing, Veronica Buckets placed in front of shops not having water, no soap and tissue papers.



The usual Christmas colours of red and green had also been used to decorate many shops and houses with the Paa Grant roundabout in Takoradi beautifully draped with the adorable colours.



Meanwhile, many people looked joyous and poised for the yuletide and looked forward to having a wonderful time.



Madam Efua Bandoh, said she was excited the year was coming to an end adding "despite the Coronavirus outbreak, we are still alive and there is so much to be thankful for ".



Madam Joyce Blankson when asked about her preparation said she had come to the market to buy some chicken, vegetables, and groceries for the festive season.



The World Organization(WHO) has cautioned that the number of new cases and deaths were fast increasing in the African Region with a 40 percent rise in new cases and deaths.



According to the Ghana Health Service out of a total of 53,954 confirmed cases nationwide, 98 are new cases have been recorded over the past two weeks.



Meanwhile, the Western Region has 18 cases.

