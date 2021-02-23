Regional News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Sekondi-Takoradi cries for water as GWCL seems helpless

Areas like New Site, Sekondi, Nkotompo, Airport Ridge are grappling with acute water shortage

A score of residents of Sekondi Takoradi of the Western Region have been grappling with acute water shortage, which has hit the municipality for months.



Whilst some areas have not seen water running through their taps for months, others are enjoying the intermittent flow.



The most affected areas include the New Site, Sekondi, Nkotompo, Airport Ridge, the Takoradi township, Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, and Aboadi Aboasi in the Shama District.



The situation is especially dire in the face of the COVID-19 upsurge as people, especially, the educational institutions in these areas struggle to observe the safety protocols.



Residents who spoke to Connect FM feared for their lives as they could not access water to wash their hands under running water.



“The water shortage is unacceptable particularly at a time we are battling COVID-19, as we have to be washing our hands under running water often. Where do we get the water?” asked Madam Akua, a parent.



It is now a common sight to see people roaming about with “Kufuor gallons” in search of water.



Speaking to the host of the Omanbapa morning show on Connect FM, the Western Regional PRO of the Ghana Water Company, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, disclosed that they do not have water tankers to supply water to the communities.



“We don’t have a single water tanker currently. We had a standby water supply tanker in the past. But it has not been in operation for some years now.”



During dry season like this and with the operation of galamsey activities on the Pra River, the intake points at Inchaban, Daboase and Bosomdo are not able to accumulate enough water for treatment by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



Nana Barnie said the only option now was rationing, which is ongoing.



Unfortunately, some areas are not benefitting from the exercise.



The Ghana Water Company has over the years called on Western Region’s authorities to help curb the activities of Illegal mining on the Pra River to avert such occurrences, but this is yet to be successful as residents continue to bear the brunt.