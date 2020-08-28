Regional News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

Sekondi MP visits WASSCE candidates and inspects ongoing developmental projects within Sekondi

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, MP for Sekondi

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi Constituency, Hon Andrew Egyapa Mercer and his Constituency Executives yesterday visited WASSCE candidates at Adiembra Senior High School.



The visit was to advise the candidates on the need to study hard for the rest of their exams and also abide by the examination rules and regulations for peaceful and successful exams.



In addition to donating COVID-19 items and street lights some few weeks ago to the school, he donated 100 boxes of bottle water to them. He interacted with the candidates and encouraged them to finish hard and wished them well with respect to the final exams.



He indicated that the visit was also to seize the opportunity to inspect the ongoing projects relating to the Girls Dormitory and the newly built 12 Unit Classroom Block.



He and the media also visited some electoral areas in his constituency to acquaint himself with some ongoing and completed projects that the Vice President (VP) made reference to in his address last week.



Specifically, he inspected the following projects:



First, Hon Andrew Mercer inspected the ongoing Astro Turf project with washrooms at Methodist Park which has reached 85% completion.



Second, he inspected the progress being made in the construction of 10.2km Asphalt Roads in the Sekondi townships of Kweikuma, Adiembra, Pariscoa and Baka-Ekyir.



Third, he inspected the Six(6) Unit Classroom Blocks at Sekondi Zongo Islamic School as well as Aggrey Memorial School Baka-Ekyir; and the Two(2) Unit Classroom Block with ancillary facilities at Queen Elizabeth Early Childhood Development Centre.



Fourth, other ongoing projects like the Ekuase Community Centre, the Nkotompo Community Centre, the Adiembra Astro Turf Park, the Institutional 10 Seater WCs, the Institutional Mechanized Boreholes, the STEM Center at Fijai Senior School and the Adiembra CHPS Compound were also inspected.



Fifth, the Boys and Girls Dormitories for Adisec, St John's School and Fijai Senior High School were not left out of the inspection exercise.



Finally, the MP inspected the following completed projects: the 12 Unit Classroom Blocks at Fijai Senior High School, Adiembra Senior High School, and St. John's School; Phase 1 of the Nkotompo Social Center; the Ekuasi Staircase; the 8 seater WC for Nana Kobina Gyan school; and the 8 seater WC for Adiembra Early Childhood Development Centre.



Hon Mercer, expressed his appreciation to the Nana Addo's Government and the good people of Sekondi Constituency for the key roles they have played in developing the Constituency. He asked for the continued support and prayers of his constituents to enable him work closely with the Executive arm of the Nana Addo led Government to ensure the execution of more key developmental projects in the constituency for the benefit of all.



The MP called on the contractors executing the various developmental projects to speed up work on all the ongoing projects to ensure timely completion as scheduled. This is imperative to ensure that the Nana Addo Government’s objective of decentralizing infrastructure development at district levels are achieved timely to help improve the standard of living of the constituents in their various communities.

