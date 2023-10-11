Sekondi High Court orders physical presence of embattled Apostle Boahen

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A Sekondi high court presided over by this lordship G K Gyan Kontoh has ordered the chairman of the Christian Divine Church Apostle Ebenezer Boahen to appear in court on the 31st of October 2023 even if he requires to be in am ambulance to make that appearance.



Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and four others namely Pastor Samuel Awuah (Dunkwa branch ), Pastor John Brown personal secretary to Apostle, Pastor Augustus Agyeman Deputy Chairman (Prestea Branch) and Mr. David Kwame Nkrumah (Accra branch) are facing a contempt charges at the second High Court but he(Apostle Boahen) had consistently failed to show up in court during hearing days and that is what infuriated the judge to make such an order that Apostle Boahen must appear on the set date above wholly or on a stretcher if necessary.



The matter was due for judgment last June but due to the absence of Apostle Ebenezer Boahene and Pastor Samuel Awuah the presiding judge had to adjourn the case.



Apostle Ebenezer Boahen has always been absent in court and at one point the judge had to enquire about his frequent absence.



The lawyer for Apostle Ebenezer Boahen John Mensah issued a medical report indicating that the embattled Apostle was sick and couldn't come to court . Whilst the lawyer for the plaintiffs Lawyer Nii Aryee Bontey argued that the failure for the Apostle to appear before the court for Judgement is a deliberate act by the Apostle and that he is not sick, has been actively preaching in church and he was even at church a day before the court sitting. Lawyer Nii Aryee stated Apostle Ebenezer continous stay away from the court shows a gross disrespect to the court because he was not sick.



The presiding judge in his statement said that he's giving Apostle Ebenezer Boahen the last chance to appear before the court to enable him to give his judgement on the matter against Him and the other four or he issues a bench warrant.