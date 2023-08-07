Sekondi High Court orders Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, others to make appearance

General News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: newsghana.com.gh

The Sekondi High Court(Commercial Court B) presided over by His Lordship Justice Gyan Kontoh has ordered Chairman of Christian Divine Church(CDC) Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, Pastor Augustus Achina Agyeman of Prestea CDC and Pastor Samuel Awuah, acting General Secretary of CDC to appear before the court without any excuse whatsoever on 9th October 2023.



Apostle Boahen has not been in court once since the case started several months ago and it was the second time the judge had asked about him not coming to court which incurred the judge’s anger and fury on the day.



The court is set to rule on 9th October 2023 in the matter of ‘The Republic versus Ebenezer Boahen and others, ex-parte Rosina Aryee and Kwame Bedu-Andor’, a case of contempt brought before it.



The above mentioned are facing contempt charges at the Sekondi High Court ‘B’ for discharging various duties for the Church in disregard of a matter which was pending in court over the Church’s own application of their constitution.

Friday, 28th July 2023, was the date set by the court to give it’s final determination of the case but due to the absence of the three defendants, the presiding judge, Justice Gyan Kontoh adjourned judgement to 9th October, 2023.



The judge warned the defendants to be in court without fail to enable the court to give its final ruling on the said date above.

Apostle Boahen and Pastor Samuel Awuah are also currently being sort after with a bench warrant from a different court in Tarkwa for the same poor habit of not attending hearings involving them at the courts.

Background:



It’s a know fact within the church circles that Apostle Ebenezer Boahen whose term of office expired almost three years ago has refused to step down as chairman of the church after reaching his constitutional two terms in office making 8 year hence the agitations by the members of the church. Though he has also passed the constitutional retirement age of 65 years, he is still hanging on to power.