Seized machines at galamsey sites will be burnt - Minister

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has disclosed that any seized illegal small scale mining (galamsey) equipment will be destroyed on-site by the military officers deployed to the galamsey areas.



Speaking at a press conference today, Friday, April 30, 2021, he emphasised that no gadget will be returned to Accra.



“We are not seizing any equipment, no equipment will be returned home, they will all be destroyed on-site. No excavator, nothing will come back home.”



He said nobody should attempt to go back to the galamsey areas after the swoop by the men in uniform.



“When they sweep pass the place they will be constantly monitoring of what they have done by Ghana Armed Forces and so don’t think you will go back,” he said.