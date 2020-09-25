Politics of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Sefwi-Wiawso to gift Akufo-Addo a cow for his good works



The Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Wiawso traditional area, Katakyie Kwesi Bumaga says the youth will no longer migrate from the rural areas especially the cocoa growing areas to the urban centers to seek for greener pastures because of the introduction of the cocoa rehabilitation program by the NPP government.



Speaking at a durbar organized for the President and his entourage at Sefwi-Wiawso, Katakyie said his subjects at Sefwi Yawmatwa and the entire Sefwi will present a cow to the President as an appreciation for the good work he is doing in the Western North Region.



The chief further hailed President Akufo-Addo for his government’s numerous policies for farmers in the Region.



Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pleaded with residents of one of the newly created regions, Western North to vote massively for him in the upcoming December polls.



He emphasised that he deserves a second chance as he stuck to his promise of creating a region for them during his 2016 campaign.



“You voted for me in 2016 because you trusted and believed in me. I made a promise to you, which is the creation of a region for you. That has been done and it gives me the courage to stand in front of you again to ask for another four years.”

