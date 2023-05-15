Sefwi Wiawso: Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Two police officers in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region who were detailed to respond to a distress call from a church were on Saturday reportedly rescued by an Immigration Officer in what could have gotten the officers killed.



The police officers were reportedly subdued by a man who was attacking worshippers at the Anglican Church in Sefwi Wiawso.



But for the timely intervention of AICOII Nurudeen Abul-Ganiew Takra, an immigration officer stationed at the Western North Regional Immigration Office, an inspector and corporal would have been murdered by a violent attacker who is currently in police custody.



According to the Western Regional Immigration Service Commander ACI Augustus Acheampong, the immigration officer reported to the office and was returning home from town when he noticed some commotion around the Anglican Church Park near the Wiawso District Police Stations.



He became curious and approached the scene and saw a police officer in the rank of Inspector laying unconscious on the ground and a corporal under attack with AK 47 rifle on the ground.



Before he could get closer the attacker clubbed the corporal on the head and he also fell unconscious. With both officers on the ground and onlookers scared to get closer, the attacker was emboldened to attempt to pick up the rifle to cause more havoc but Nurudeen was quicker to pick the AK 47.



“The attacker advanced violently towards Nurudeen with a pestle. Sensing danger, he fired a warning shot but the attacker did not retreat and kept advancing and actually attempted to hit him with the pestle.



"With extreme caution, because the crowd was building up, he shot the attacker’s right thigh to immobilize him. The noise and commotion attracted a number of people including Police Officers to the scene who assisted to arrest the attacker.



"The items retrieved from him include a sharp knife, locally made catapult, and a pestle which he used to attack his victims,” a situational report from the Immigration Service said.



An attempt by the violent attacker to take hold of an AK 47 rifle belonging to the police was foiled by Mr Nurudeen in the scuffle.



“The two Police Officers and the attacker have since been taken to the Wiawso Municipal Hospital for medical attention.



A formal report has been made and the AK 47 rifle handed over to the Wiawso District Police for further action. You will be apprised of any new developments on the matter,” the report added.