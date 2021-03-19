Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital appeals for assistance

Health News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Kwasi Adjei Ntim, Administrator of the Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital, has called on the government, philanthropists and individuals to assist the facility to get a befitting Accident and Emergency Unit to serve people in the area.



According to the Administrator, the current Accident and Emergency unit was too small and had only four beds, which was a major challenge for the Hospital especially the clinical team.



He announced that the Hospital received not less than 10 emergency cases a day and have no option than to allow patients at the unit to continue treatment at the wards, which he noted was not the best.



"What is even worrying is that children and adults are treated at the same place which is not the best," Nana Ntim said.



The Administrator who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), was of the view that a new and befitting Accident and Emergency Unit would reduce aggression among staff by over 50 percent and help improve upon quality health care delivery in the area.



"The Government has been very supportive but cannot do everything, hence the need for individuals and institutions to come to our aid," Nana Ntim.



Nana Ntim indicated that proposals, bill of quantity and structural drawings were ready and anything in cash or in kind would be accepted in order to put up the new Accident and Emergency center.