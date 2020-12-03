Regional News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: GNA

Sefwi-Waiwso MP supports apprentices

The training kits are to help the apprentices complete their training

The Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Wiawso constituency in the Western North Region, Dr Kwaku Afriyie has presented training Kits to apprentices in the constituency to assist them complete their training.



The kits comprised of 300 sewing machines, 200 hair dressing driers and 50 hair clippers.



Speaking at the presentation, Dr Afriyie said he had the interest of the youth and their welfare at heart hence the support to enable them to make a decent living for themselves.



He announced that experts would be engaged to train them on good accounting system in order to enhance their book keeping skills.



The MP said the government had implemented good programmes aimed at improving Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) that would reduce unemployment rate in the country.



He encouraged the apprentices to take their training seriously and asked them to respect their masters to complete their training on time.



Dr Afriyie commended the various masters for accepting to train the apprentice and appealed to them to make good use of the items.



He called on the people of Sefwi-Waiwso constituency to maintain the NPP in power to see accelerated development in the area.



Some of the master of trainers in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Commended the MP for the support since according to them, no Member of Parliament for the constituency did this in the history of the constituency and pledged their unflinching support for him and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

