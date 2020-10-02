Regional News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Sefwi-Anhwaiso Chief appeals for the redevelopment of Bibiani Gold Mines

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider redeveloping the Mensin Gold Mine in Bibiani to create jobs for the youth of the area.



Ogyeahoho Gyebi II noted that the redevelopment and re-opening of the Mine would not only create jobs for the youth but would also improve upon the financial stamina of the Municipality.



Ogyeahoho Gyebi II, the immediate past President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs appealed during the President's recent visit to Bibiani as part of his three-day tour of the Western North Region.



He was optimistic that with the operations of the Mines, the once vibrant Bibiani town would be brought back to life with an improvement in the living conditions of its residents.



Ogyeahoho Gyebi II pointed out that the collapse of the Bibiani Gold Mines has affected a lot of activities, particularly business activities in the Bibiani Municipality.



He explained that the Mensin Gold Mines Limited took over from Anglogold Ashanti Limited for the past six years but have not yet started operations.



Ogyeahoho Gyebi II used the opportunity to call on the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh to speed up the processing of documents submitted to his outfit by the Small

Scale Miners Association in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality to grant them permits to operate community mining in the area to earn a better living.



Mr Asomah-Cheremeh assured the chief and residents of Bibinai that the government would soon reopen the Mensin Gold Mines.



He hinted that his outfit was processing the requisite documents and that deliberations with the management of Mensin Gold Mines Limited were ongoing and the company would soon start operation.



He announced that the government was set to re-open Mensin Gold Mines Limited in Bibiani come October 15, 2020, to pave way for full operations to reduce unemployment in the Bibiani Municipality and its environs.

