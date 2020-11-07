Regional News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Sefwi-Akontombra District Assembly awards 19 farmers

Some of the items received include deep-freezers and knapsack spraying machines

Nineteen farmers and four Extension officers in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region have been recognized for their immense contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

They received deep and table top freezers, motorcycles, knapsack spraying machines,agro-chemicals, Wellington boots and bars of key soap.

Fifty-two-year-old Kofi Gyan won the overall District best farmer at the well-organized farmer's day celebration held at Sefwi-Kofikrom.

He took home a motorcycle, certificate, knapsack spraying machine and pair of Wellington boot.

Mr Alex Ampomah, Sefwi-Akontombra District Technical Officer of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division, said the District through government policies had recruited 414 pollinators and 179 rehabilitation labourers.

He said his outfit had distributed 520 power motorised machine and 10,669 bags of fertilizer to 29 cooperative farmer base organizations in the district.

Mr Yawson Amoah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), indicated that many young entrepreneurs vigorously pursued various agribusinesses such as livestock rearing, poultry, fish farming, hatchery, vegetables and cereals amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Mr Amoah announced that the Akontombra District Assembly had fully implemented the Coronavirus stimulus package, which was announced by the government.

He explained that out of a total of 500 persons that applied more than 300 people had received grants and soft loans, ranging from GHC700.00 and above to revive small scale agric business, which covers the largest share of the District economy.

The DCE commended President Akufo -Addo for the many interventions and initiatives such as Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development and One District One Warehouse all aimed at attracting the youth to agriculture.

He said under the planting for food and jobs, the Akontombra District received 2,400 bags of fertilizer, 1,022 bags of rice and 200 bags maize of improved seeds.

Mr Yawson Amoah said the District Assembly intended to raise 20,000 oil palm seedlings at the Nsawora and Akontombra area councils to be distributed to farmers free of charge.

On the One District One Factory initiative, the DCE said the rice factory in the district was almost complete and would soon be put into use.

"Currently the district Assembly and the Agriculture Department have engaged about twenty farmer groups comprising 400 farmers to cultivate rice that would feed the factory.

He used the occasion to advise farmers to ensure peace before, during and after this year's elections and urged all to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.



