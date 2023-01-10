Seek security advice before fixing burglar proofs in buildings - GNFS to public

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

The public has been urged to seek security advice before fixing burglar proofs in their buildings in an attempt to prevent intruders.



The advice given by the Ghana National Fire Service (Ghana National Fire Service) is to save lives and properties during fire outbreaks without hindrances.



The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) PRO, DOIII Peter Addai, gave the advice during an interview on Otec Fm’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda.



DOIII Peter Addai, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, observed that some human lives and properties have been lost during fire outbreaks as a result of people trapped by burglar-proof.



“Burglar-proof systems that can be easily removed during fire outbreaks and emergencies should be preferably used to prevent deaths and loss of properties,” he cautioned.



Inasmuch as you are securing your properties, your lives must also be safeguarded by putting up security measures that will enable you to exit emergency scenes without any external help,” he added.



“The citizenry should not compromise on their safety to that of security of their properties,” he warned.



DOIII Peter Addai also advised property owners to fix smoke detector devices as means of signing warnings of eventual fire outbreaks.



“The early detection and warning by the device safes a lot of lives and properties,” he noted.