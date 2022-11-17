Seek permission before campaigns - Central Regional NDC to aspirants

Politics of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Below is the full statement:



We bring you warm greetings and compliments from the Central Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



We wish to congratulate all National Aspirants who were successful at their vetting and have been duly cleared by the National Vetting Committee to contest the upcoming National Executive Committee Elections for various positions in the party.



Consequently, the Regional Party Secretariat wishes to bring the following directive to the notice of all National Aspirants and all Constituency Chairmen in the Central Region:



1. That all National Executive committee aspirants are advised to notify the Regional Party Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Central Region, through the Regional Secretary, with full details of their profile and planned campaign activities in the Region (CR). This should include possible dates for entry and exit.



2. That all National Executive committee aspirants are advised not to engage any constituency in the region unless explicit permission is granted by the Regional Party Secretariat.



3. All National Aspirants who adhere strictly to this directive will be granted permission to engage delegates in the region and an officer from the Regional Executive Committee will be assigned to assist in his or her campaign tour of constituencies in the Central Region.



4. That all National Executive committee aspirants are advised to make provisions to meet with the Regional Executive committee as part of their planned campaign touring activities in the Region (CR).



5. Furthermore, all Constituency Chairmen and Secretaries, shall be notified to request from National Executive aspirants evidence of permission granted by the Regional Secretariat before granting any constituency engagement with aspirants.



6. Failure on the part of any Constituency Chairman to adhere to this directive shall result in disciplinary actions.



7. All Constituency Chairmen are to ensure that this information gets to the attention of all delegates in their respective constituencies with immediate effect.



On behalf of the Regional Executive Committee of the Central Region Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I welcome all National Executive Committee aspirants into the Central Region and wish them good luck as they prepare to run successful campaign tours in the Central Region