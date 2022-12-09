Seek our advice before acquiring lands - PTAG to public

Regional News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Planning Technicians Association of Ghana (PTAG) formerly the Country and Town Planning Department has urged the general public to seek their services before the acquisition and development of land.



National Chairman of the association, Charles Allan Gyimah bemoaned how some individuals acquire and develop land without the knowledge of Planning Technicians.



He, however, urged landowners and buyers to obey the laws in their dealings.



Charles Allan mentioned this in Ho on Thursday, December 8, 2022, during the annual delegates conference of the association, he then emphasised the need of citizens regardless of their status to "respect us and give us the room to operate us planners in our dispensation".



On his part, Volta regional minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa at the conference called on the leadership of Planners to ensure that, their members work devoid of favouritism.



He said planning technicians must at all times "obey the code of conduct" in their line of duty.



Togbe Adase V, warlord of Ho, Ahoe at the event advised his fellow traditional leaders and landowners to "always liaise with them (Planning Technicians Department) because even though they have the land, the lands belong to them but the physical planning of the areas does not belong to them and therefore they'll need to liaise with the various stakeholders to be able to know how to redesign".



The Conference was held on the theme "Enhancing Spatial Planning and Effective Development Control in Our Dispensation", meanwhile the national conference of the association is scheduled to take place in 2023.