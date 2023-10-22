See what the Chorkor Beach looked like in the 1960s

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

A photo of what is believed to be the Chorkor Beach from the 1960s has emerged online.



Shared by Ablade TV Online, the photo showed a clean beach with some scattered residents standing around it.



Some others are also seen afar off, on a canoe, while some others are pictured surrounding a thatch structure, in what appears to be a small ceremony.



It is unclear if this is a real photo or a painting, but the page that shared it captioned it as:



“Our beloved Chorkor (beach) in the 1960s. Clean and refreshing. Let’s bring back what used to be.”



About Chorkor:



Chorkor is a fishing village and a neighbourhood in the Accra Metropolis district, a district in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.



The Chorkor oven got its name from here.



Chorkor is a densely populated community. Ga-Dangme is the largest ethnic group in Chorkor, followed by Akan.



See the photo below:







